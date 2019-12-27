Zack Snyder Is Still Teasing His 'Justice League', Reveals Why He's Never Watched The Theatrical Cut

The #ReleasetheSnyderCut die-hards just aren't letting this go, and it turns out neither is Zack Snyder himself. Over the holidays he continued to tease his cut of Justice League, y'know, the one nobody's ever going to see and probably isn't that great? Yeah, that one. Along with a few black & white photos that don't amount to much, Snyder dropped more story details and what he thinks about the theatrical version by Joss Whedon.
So among the many things Snyder did over the last few days is seek to make good use of the situation by selling hoodies with the words "Zack Snyder's JL" on them. The proceeds will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, a worthy cause to be sure. Some have taken this as an unofficial title for his Justice League movie, which is fine except there's no movie and it's not even a work-in-progress. I guess this'll be a collector's item someday? You willing to bet $48 on that?
In a series of tweets, Snyder let us know that he still hasn't seen Whedon's version of Justice League, without really giving a reason why. He does manage to refer to his film as the "true cut" which is weird because...well, his cut isn't finished, which he also admitted to. So how is it the true anything other than truly incomplete?
"A lot of reasons...people who I trust who have seen the theatrical cut and the true cut have told me never to watch it,", Snyder said.
So because said not to watch it he just...didn't? Alrighty then. Snyder also teases the debut of Hal Jordan aka Green Lantern, without giving any details other than he would've been in the movie somewhere.
It's been more than two years, the movie isn't finished and never will be, but as long as Snyder keeps teasing what might've been, the #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement will soldier on whether we like it or not. I used to find this kinda funny but now it's becoming sorta cult-ish. It'll be interesting to see whether this movement actually follows Snyder over to his next non-DCEU project, or if they only care about a movie they can't have.
