12/18/2019
WWE Superstar Edge To Hopefully Spear Kelsey Grammer In Heist Film 'Money Plane'
The heist thriller Money Plane might be awful, but I don't care because there's the tiniest chance we'll see the Rated-R Superstar spear Kelsey Grammer from 10000 feet in the air. Please, let it happen something like this.
Deadline reports that WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland aka Edge will star in Money Plane, which is sadly not a sequel to 1995's Wesley Snipes/Woody Harrelson/Jennifer Lopez flick Money Train. Copeland will be joined by Kelsey Grammer, Thomas Jane, and Denise Richards. Hopefully, they all catch a spear.
Directed by Andrew Lawrence, Money Plane "follows a professional thief (Copeland) who must rob an underworld criminal casino on an airplane to settle a debt with his ruthless employer (Grammer). While the heist unfolds in midair, the second man on the ground (Jane) uncovers a sinister double cross that threatens everything."
Oh, this sounds stupid and I can't wait. Copeland has been killing it as an actor since an injury forced him into retirement. He currently plays Kjetill Flatnose in the long-running series Vikings, and played Atom Smasher in the second season of The Flash. Jane can be seen in the latest season of The Expanse, while Grammer is in theaters right now alongside Nicolas Cage in Grand Isle.