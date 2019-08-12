'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer: Gal Gadot And Chris Pine Reunite To Save The '80s

Hey, it's not calledfor nothing. You can't miss the neon colors, the crowded shopping malls, the disco soundtrack, and the helmet hair of Pedro Pascal's villain Maxwell Lord in the brand new trailer for the anticipated sequel. Gal Gadot is back as the DC Comics heroine, who finds herself fighting to save the world in the MTV generation.In the first film, Diana Prince had joined the world of men for the first time and was a total fish out of water. But now, all of these years later, has she truly found her place? What does Wonder Woman stand for in the 1980s? And more importantly, how in the world is her thought-dead lover Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) back among the living? He's riding shotgun with her on this latest adventure, but it's clear the mystery of his return is going to play a key role.As for the bad guys, it's unclear what Lord is up to, but he starts off looking like a shady used car salesman. And we finally get to see Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva, an admirer who later transforms into Cheetah, gaining a confidence she clearly doesn't have in the beginning.Directed by Patty Jenkins,opens June 5th 2020, becoming the first true sequel of the DCEU.