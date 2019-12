'Wonder Woman 1984': Patty Jenkins Has "Mapped Out" Future Plans, Still Tinkering With Runtime

The future ofis looking pretty bright, if the enthusiastic reaction to thetrailer is anything to go by. Rumors have already begun that a spinoff set in Themyscira could be next, and of course at least one more sequel with Gal Gadot's Diana Prince. Just don't go and set your calendar or anything just yet.While attending last weekend's CCXP (via Deadline ), Patty Jenkins began looking forward to Wonder Woman's future, and she says the hero's full story is already figured out. And yep, that does include that Amazons spinoff flick, too, which she is expected to exec-produce...said Jenkins. “Jenkins added,Sticking with the here and now, Jenkins also revealed (via THR ) thatis basically finished due to a months-long release date delay. But Jenkins can't help herself and is fiddling with the movie's runtime, which began with a 2hr and 45minute cut...said Jenkins.As for why the movie has stretched so long, Jenkins has a very good reason. Sometimes the scenes were turning out so well, they just had to keep expanding on them...At this point, coming off the 181-minute, 165-minutes doesn't sound so bad.opens June 5th 2020.