Will Poulter Drops Out Of Amazon's 'Lord Of The Rings' Series

Amazon'sseries didn't have a ton of star power to begin with, but now it has even less. Variety reportsand's Will Poulter has exited the show over scheduling conflicts.Poulter's exit leaves the $1.3B TV show with a big hole to fill. While Poulter's role was being kept under wraps, it was probably going to be significant. He leaves behind a cast that now includes Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Maxim Baldry, and Ema Horvath, none of which I could pick out of a police line-up.'s J.A. Bayona is on board to direct a few episodes, while JD Payne and Patrick McKay act as showrunners. The show has already been renewed for a second season, with an extensive months-long hiatus after the first couple of season one episodes so writers can get ahead on scripting.