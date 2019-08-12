'WandaVision' First Look: Scarlet Witch Is Set To Shake Up The MCU

WandaVision is shaping up to be one of the weirdest, and most vital, entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Disney+ series will offer a quirky, 1950s-style look at the relationship between Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), and while it may look too offbeat to be of much importance, Kevin Feige says the show's impacts will be felt all throughout the MCU during Phase 4. He tells Omelet...
“[We have] the opportunity to tell their story, and show more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision, Vision, and most importantly, reveal a name that I’m not even sure we’ve said in the MCU yet, but we make a big deal of in the show, is the fact that Wanda is the Scarlet Witch. And what does that mean, that she is the Scarlet Witch? That’s what we play into with this show in ways that are entirely fun, entirely funny, somewhat scary, and will have repercussions for the entire future of Phase 4 of the MCU.”
Finally referring to Wanda as the Scarlet Witch is indeed a big deal. In the Marvel Comics, she is one of the most powerful characters, literally with the ability to reshape reality. We saw her going toe-to-toe with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, but it looks like that will be just the tip of the iceberg.
Furthermore, Wanda's mystical powers keep her in close connection with Doctor Strange, and she will have a role in the upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will make alternate realities the thing fans will want to keep track of during Phase 4...
“The multiverse is the next step in the evolution of the MCU, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is gonna crack it wide open in ways that will have repercussions for a Disney+ series just before it, that’s not WandaVision, and for movies just after it in a big, fun way.”
The first official image from WandaVision is below, looking like it was taken from an episode of Ozzie & Harriet. The six-episode series hits Disney+ in early 2021.
Here’s the first official on-screen look at Elizabeth Olsen and @Paul_Bettany in the #WandaVision series! pic.twitter.com/Y7WTBPfnT9— MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) December 7, 2019