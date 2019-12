Viola Davis, Rob Morgan, Aisling Franciosi Join Sandra Bullock In Netflix's 'Unforgiven'

Sandra Bullock is going to get some help from another Oscar-winning actress in Netflix's film adaptation of British series Deadline reports Viola Davis has joined the cast, and she won't be coming alone.actress Aisling Franciosi and Netflix mainstay Rob Morgan are joining, as well.has nothing to do with the Clint Eastwood classic. It's based on the 2009 British drama series about a woman released from prison after serving 15 years for the murder of two policemen who had tried to evict her. She re-enters society looking for a fresh start, but is targeted for revenge by the family of her victims. Her only hope for redemption is to find the estranged sister she was forced to leave behind.This project has been in the works for years, once with's Christopher McQuarrie set to write and direct. Nora Fingscheidt () has since taken over, but McQuarrie's script remains.Davis will be seen early next year in Amazon's coming-of-age comedy, and will return as Amanda Waller in. Morgan is basically the busiest man on Netflix, having appeared inalong with a recurring role inand all of Netflix's Marvel shows. He can be seen alongside Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx in. Aisling led Jennifer Kent's brutal period dramaearlier this year.