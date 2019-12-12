'VFW' Trailer: Crusty Old War Veterans Take On Mutant Punks In This Slice Of B-Movie Awesomeness

What happens when a bunch of crusty old war veterans get into a scrap with some punk mutant druggies? Well, we're about to find out in the upcoming film(Veterans of Foreign Wars), but my guess is that punk mutant druggies get their asses kicked, especially when those veterans include Stephen Lang (), William Sadler (y), Martin Kove (), and Fred "The Hammer" Williamson ().This slice of B-grade awesomeness is directed by Joe Begos (), and produced by the folks behind S. Craig Zahler's hyper-violent, and. Yes, please! I remember hearing a lot about this one out of Fantastic Fest, and this trailer does not disappoint. The cast includes Dora Madison, David Patrick Kelly, Sierra McCormick, and Tom Williamson.SYNOPSIS:hits select theaters, digital, and VOD on February 14th, perfect for a really screwed up Valentine's Day.