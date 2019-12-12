12/12/2019
'VFW' Trailer: Crusty Old War Veterans Take On Mutant Punks In This Slice Of B-Movie Awesomeness
What happens when a bunch of crusty old war veterans get into a scrap with some punk mutant druggies? Well, we're about to find out in the upcoming film VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars), but my guess is that punk mutant druggies get their asses kicked, especially when those veterans include Stephen Lang (Avatar), William Sadler (Bill & Teds Bogus Journey), Martin Kove (The Karate Kid), and Fred "The Hammer" Williamson (Black Caesar).
This slice of B-grade awesomeness is directed by Joe Begos (Bliss), and produced by the folks behind S. Craig Zahler's hyper-violent Bone Tomahawk, Brawl in Cell Block 99, and Dragged Across Concrete. Yes, please! I remember hearing a lot about this one out of Fantastic Fest, and this trailer does not disappoint. The cast includes Dora Madison, David Patrick Kelly, Sierra McCormick, and Tom Williamson.
SYNOPSIS: A typical night for a group of war veterans at the local VFW turns into an all-out battle for survival when a teenage girl runs into the bar with a bag of stolen drugs. Suddenly under attack from a gang of punk mutants looking to get back what’s theirs – at any cost – the vets use every weapon they can put together to protect the girl, and their VFW, in the biggest fight of their lives.’
VFW hits select theaters, digital, and VOD on February 14th, perfect for a really screwed up Valentine's Day.