12/21/2019
Universal May Be The New Home For Future 'Lego' Movies
After wowing us with The Lego Movie, Warner Bros. had an unexpected hit franchise on their hands. They followed it up with The Lego Batman Movie, which also did well, both movies capitalizing on WB's extensive pop culture footprint. But after two disappointing efforts in Ninjago and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, it's looking as if Lego will be moving on to a new home.
THR reports Universal Pictures is in negotiations to become the new home for future Lego movies. Lego's deal with WB expired this fall, and it doesn't seem like it's going to be renewed. That would presumably put the kibosh on expected sequels for The Lego Movie and Lego Batman, but with Universal there's the potential for some intriguing projects.
Universal's two biggest franchises right now are Jurassic World and the Fast & Furious series, so might we get Lego versions of those? The template for Lego Jurassic World is already out there in video game form, but who wouldn't want to play as a little Lego Dom Toretto? Sounds pretty cool to me. It's more likely Universal will look to create something new, but there's no doubt integrating with popular brands is what Lego does best.