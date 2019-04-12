'Togo' Trailer: Willem Dafoe And A Legendary Sled Dog Go On A Dangerous Journey

Disney+ isn't just the home of, Marvel shows, and all of your favorite Disney classics, it's also where the mid-budget live-action dramas Disney used to produce will end up. The upcoming sled dog dramafits right into that sweet spot of low cost, high-value family film that could become a staple of the network.is based on the true story of the legendary sled dog who in 1925 led a team of dogs on a 200+ mile trek through whiteout storms and -2 Fahrenheit temperatures to deliver serum to Nome, Alaska and prevent a diptheria outbreak. Willem Dafoe plays owner, trainer, and musher Leonhard "Sepp" Seppala who led Togo and his pack through the longest, most dangerous stretch of the serum run.Some of this story was previously told in the animated movie Balto, based on the more-famous dog who was part of that deadly mission. Togo is finally getting his time in the cinematic spotlight.Directed by Ericson Core () with Julianne Nicholson, Christopher Heyerdahl, Richard Dormer, Michael Greyeyes, Michael McElhatton. and Michael Gaston co-starring,hits Disney+ on December 20th.SYNOPSIS: