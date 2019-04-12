12/04/2019
'Togo' Trailer: Willem Dafoe And A Legendary Sled Dog Go On A Dangerous Journey
Disney+ isn't just the home of The Mandalorian, Marvel shows, and all of your favorite Disney classics, it's also where the mid-budget live-action dramas Disney used to produce will end up. The upcoming sled dog drama Togo fits right into that sweet spot of low cost, high-value family film that could become a staple of the network.
Togo is based on the true story of the legendary sled dog who in 1925 led a team of dogs on a 200+ mile trek through whiteout storms and -2 Fahrenheit temperatures to deliver serum to Nome, Alaska and prevent a diptheria outbreak. Willem Dafoe plays owner, trainer, and musher Leonhard "Sepp" Seppala who led Togo and his pack through the longest, most dangerous stretch of the serum run.
Some of this story was previously told in the animated movie Balto, based on the more-famous dog who was part of that deadly mission. Togo is finally getting his time in the cinematic spotlight.
Directed by Ericson Core (Invincible) with Julianne Nicholson, Christopher Heyerdahl, Richard Dormer, Michael Greyeyes, Michael McElhatton. and Michael Gaston co-starring, Togo hits Disney+ on December 20th.
SYNOPSIS: When a deadly epidemic strikes the town of Nome, Alaska, and the only cure is more than 600 miles away, the town looks to champion dogsled trainer Leonhard Seppala (Willem Dafoe) to help transport an antitoxin serum. Seppala turns to Togo, an unassuming, undersized and aging Siberian husky, to be his lead. His wife (Julianne Nicholson) has championed Togo since his days as a mischievous puppy who could dig himself out of any situation—literally and figuratively—and Seppala, having observed Togo’s loyalty and tenacious spirit, knows Togo offers his only chance of surviving this mission. Undaunted by the massive storm heading their way or his wife’s urging him not to go, Seppala and Togo set out on the deadliest leg of what becomes a larger relay involving multiple mushers and gale-force winds and a wind chill factor dipping to 70 degrees below zero with little to no visibility. It is a harrowing journey on which Togo saves Seppala from certain death, causing the veteran musher to grasp the depth and intensity of his feelings for his lead dog, even as he risks running him to his death. They complete the task in time with Togo going down in history as one of the greatest sled dogs ever, but it is this unbreakable bond between man and dog which is the ultimate prize—and which truly saves Seppala.