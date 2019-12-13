'To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' First Look: This Time It's Real For Lara Jean And Peter

Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky are together again, people. And this time, it's for real.If you don't know those names right off the top of your head, then clearly you didn't fall in love with Netflix's, and it's two gorgeous stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. The film helped Netflix capture the market on teen romances, and now it's back for the sequel,In these images we see Lara Jean and Peter getting close as an official couple, while another love interest who received one of her letters reemerges.SYNOPSIS: ITaking over as director (somewhat controversially) is Michael Fimognari, a cinematographer on the prior film. The cast Jordan Fisher, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, John Corbett, Sarayu Blue, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranc, Trezzo Mahoro and Holland Taylor.hits Netflix on February 12th 2020.