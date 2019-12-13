12/13/2019
'To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' First Look: This Time It's Real For Lara Jean And Peter
Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky are together again, people. And this time, it's for real.
If you don't know those names right off the top of your head, then clearly you didn't fall in love with Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before, and it's two gorgeous stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. The film helped Netflix capture the market on teen romances, and now it's back for the sequel, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.
In these images we see Lara Jean and Peter getting close as an official couple, while another love interest who received one of her letters reemerges.
SYNOPSIS: It’s a new year and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are no longer pretending to be a couple. They ARE a couple. And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter — her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day — she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self. But when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?
Taking over as director (somewhat controversially) is Michael Fimognari, a cinematographer on the prior film. The cast Jordan Fisher, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, John Corbett, Sarayu Blue, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranc, Trezzo Mahoro and Holland Taylor.
To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You hits Netflix on February 12th 2020.