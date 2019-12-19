'The Woman In The Window' Trailer: Amy Adams Unravels In Joe Wright's Latest Thriller

With no major projects on the big or small screen, 2019 was a quiet one for Amy Adams. However, she remains one of the most accomplished actresses around, and already 2020 is shaping up to be a big one with the mystery-thriller, from Darkest Hour director Joe Wright.Adams leads an incredible cast that includes Oscar-winners Julianne Moore and Gary Oldman, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tracy Letts, Wyatt Russell, and Anthony Mackie. It's the most impressive lineup Wright has ever assembled, and that's saying something. The film is based on the A.J. Finn novel about an agoraphobic child psychologist who suspects foul play in the disappearance of the neighbor she had been spying on.What's interesting about this film is that its production has been the subject of some mystery. An October 2019 release was scrubbed after a run of seriously poor test screenings, causing Disney to send it back for retooling.It's reminding me a lot of, an awards-hopeful that turned out to be a dud, I'm curious whether we're looking at a similar situation. Wright has done some incredible films, including Atonement, Hanna, and Anna Karenina...but he's also the guy who gave usEven the plots share a lot in common. I guess we'll find out whenopens on May 15th 2020.SYNOPSIS: