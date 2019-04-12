'The Rise Of Skywalker' Teaser Attached To 'The Mandalorian' Episode 7, Is There A Tie-In?

There's something possibly very interesting going on with episode seven ofon Disney+. The schedule is pretty consistent, with each new episode premiering on Friday mornings. However, those who have been paying attention know that seven has long been set for Dec. 18th, which is a Wednesday.Now, there could be a simple explanation for this.opens on Dec. 20th and Lucasfilm/Disney may have wanted to keep fans focused on that. But with news that a teaser for that movie will be attached toepisode seven, it opens up speculation the two things will tie-in to one another.There's reason to think so.takes place a few years prior toas the First Order is being formed. There are so many questions left surrounding Kylo Ren and the First Order that it would make sense for a big reveal in The Rise of Skywalker that changes the entire Star Wars landscape. It's possible The Mandalorian could reflect that new information. I would liken it, somewhat, to the way events inalteredgoing forward.We'll have a couple of weeks to wait and find out. Hopefully nothing gets spoiled in the meantime.Here are the synopses for episodes 7 & 8, the latter arriving on December 27th.Episode 7 — An old rival extends an invitation for The Mandalorian to make peace.Episode 8 — The Mandalorian comes face-to-face with an unexpected enemy.