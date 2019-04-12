12/04/2019
'The Rise Of Skywalker': Oscar Isaac Really Wanted To Make You Finn-Poe Shippers Happy
We don't know a ton about The Rise of Skywalker, but one thing that has become clear is the relationship between Finn (John Boyega) and Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) has gone cold since she saved his ass and declared her love for him at the end of The Last Jedi. I think that has given rise to a fan theory that perhaps the reason is because Finn is into someone else, like his Resistance pilot buddy Poe Dameron.
According to JJ Abrams in a Vanity Fair interview, Finn's backstory is going to get fleshed out more than we've seen since his debut in The Force Awakens...
“It is part of the story of this one. And it was alluded to in ‘Episode VII,’ but there’s a bit more light shed on that in this one.”
Sorry, all of you Finn and Poe shippers out there, but one thing that won't be confirmed one way or another is whether the two friends have any romantic connection. However, Oscar Isaac really wishes it were explored in a more overt way. He tells Variety...
“Personally, I kind of hoped and wished that maybe that would’ve been taken further in the other films, but I don’t have control. It seemed like a natural progression, but sadly enough it’s a time when people are too afraid, I think, of… I don’t know what...But if they would’ve been boyfriends, that would have been fun."
Boyega even agrees, so maybe we'll get a Finn and Poe spinoff down the line?
“They’ve always had a quite loving and open relationship in which it wouldn’t be too weird if it went beyond it,” Boyega said. “But at the same time, they are just platonic at the moment.”
It all boils down to Abrams, though, and what he put down on the page. Of course, he's not going to give anything away but does say Finn and Poe have a friendship that's truly special...
“That relationship to me is a far deeper one than a romantic one,” Abrams said. “It is a deep bond that these two have, not just because of the trial by fire in which they met, but also because of their willingness to be as intimate as they are, as afraid as they, as unsure as they are, and still be bold, and still be daring and brave.”
That said, Abrams does tease there will be some LGBTQ representation without elaborating on what that means.
“And in the case of the LGBTQ community, it was important to me that people who go to see this movie feel that they’re being represented in the film,” Abrams said.
He continued, “I will say I’m giving away nothing about what happens in the movie. But I did just say what I just said.”
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20th.