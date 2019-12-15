12/15/2019
'The Rise Of Skywalker': JJ Abrams Is Teasing Ahsoka Tano's Return
It's been too long since we've had a good Star Wars rumor, so with The Rise of Skywalker just a couple of days away from screening here in DC now is a good time to offer some up. These rumors have been going around for a few days and involve the possible appearance of popular characters Wedge Antilles and Ahsoka Tano, who are always the subject of questions when a new live-action Star Wars movie is coming.
So let's start with Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker's former padewan who went from being an annoying presence in The Clone Wars to a powerful rebel agent in Star Wars Rebels. She's never made her presence felt in a live-action film, though, and when asked about it by Sora News 24, director JJ Abrams tells her fans to keep their eyes peeled during The Rise of Skywalker...
“Ahsoka, huh? Well then you’ll probably want to watch closely during ‘The Rise of Skywalker."
Coming from the super-secretive Abrams that's practically a confirmation. Something tells me she'll be hidden away in a corner during some huge battle or something, so if you miss her, don't worry. Somebody will screenshot the Hell out of it. All I know is that Rosario Dawson wanted to play her a couple of years ago, and I so desperately need to see that become a reality. Everything is better with Rosario Dawson.
Meanwhile, it's possible we're going to see the return of X-wing fighter pilot Wedge Antilles. Speaking with Uproxx, writer Chris Terrio would neither confirm or deny the presence of Wedge in The Rise of Skywalker, but that he wouldn't shoot it down means something...right?
“I cannot answer that,” Terrio said. "Although, I’d love to speak to you after the film comes out about that very question.”
Okay, so why would Terrio want to come back and talk about Wedge NOT appearing? Makes no sense. My guess is that Wedge will be there in the thick of the fight, hopefully alongside Poe Dameron, and Hera Syndulla. For what it's worth, actor Denis Lawson rejected a chance to play Wedge in The Force Awakens, and a rep said a couple of months ago he'd be back for this final chapter. Honestly, it wouldn't feel right if the Rogue Squadron leader wasn't there.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20th! Got your tickets yet?