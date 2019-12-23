'The New Mutants' Is Definitely Still On And A "Phenomenal" Trailer Hits In January

When all is said and done, might The New Mutants actually be good? And maybe even an official part of the MCU? A few months ago that seemed unlikely. Even before Fox's acquisition by Disney, Josh Boone's X-Men spinoff was in a state of flux, with reports of massive reshoots to reshape the movie's horror tone, some reports of on-set problems between cast members, and more. That nobody seemed to know the movie's future was a huge red flag. Would it end up on Hulu where it could be brushed aside like the other non-Kevin Feige Marvel projects out there?
Well, according to comics legend and New Mutants artist Bill Sienkiewicz, there's good news ahead for fans of Marvel's young team of X-Men. Sienkiewicz told Kevin Smith that a trailer is on the way, and to him that shit looks great...
"I don’t know if I’m even allowed to mention any of this, but I will say that the New Mutants film, if you’ve heard anything about it the last couple years… two days ago, I heard from Josh Boone, the director. And he sent me a new trailer. They’ve been working on it, and it is phenomenal. I got chills. It looks like, because of the whole Disney-Fox merger, takeover, whatever … it’s got the blessings of Marvel. And it feels more Marvel in terms of what they’re doing, but also the horror elements of the film are in place."
Okay, so we can't take that as gospel or anything, but Sienkiewicz gets some backup from a source we can definitely trust; Josh Boone.
So the next trailer for The New Mutants arrives in January, which means the movie is absolutely going to be released...at some point, and in some unknown form. We still aren't entirely sure it'll hit the April 3rd 2020 release date, or if it'll be a theatrical release, Hulu, or maybe even Disney+.There we go: A brand new trailer for #NewMutants is set to debut online in January! pic.twitter.com/091rLTLHP4— New Mutants Updates (@NewMutantsUp) December 21, 2019
Despite Boone and Sienkiewicz's confidence, is The New Mutants really where Marvel wants to introduce the idea of mutants into the MCU? I'm not so sure, but if Feige is giving it the greenlight, and considerable tinkering has been done, then maybe it can fit into his grand scheme?