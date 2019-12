'The Matrix 4' Casts 'Frozen' And 'Mindhunter' Star Jonathan Groff

This is one case where I hope Lana Wachowski doesn't get too creative. According to Collider star Jonathan Groff is joining the cast of. Is it too much to ask that, like his FBI character on David Fincher's Netflix series, he's being cast as the next version of Agent Smith?Groff joins a cast that includes Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the sequel to the groundbreaking sci-fi trilogy, which may or may not include a younger version of Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus. Otherwise, details on the film are extremely scarce, which shouldn't be a surprise.While most people will recognize Groff from, he's also voiced Kristoff in both of Disney'smovies. I hear those do pretty well?is slated to begin production early next year.