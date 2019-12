'The Mandalorian': Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Pedro Pascal Isn't Always Under The Helmet

Nobody knows whatlooks like underneath his helmet. We assume he looks like actor Pedro Pascal, but...well, does he really? Because although Pascal was cast as Baby Yoda's protector, he's not always the guy playing the role.Bryce Dallas Howard revealed to Vulture that Pascal wasn't in the episode she directed, titled "Sanctuary". I don't know why this is surprising, and yet it kinda is...she said.Stunt doubles are one thing; we expect them to step in for certain action sequences and the like, but not to just take over the role like an understudy. If you look at the episode's credits you'll see Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder are indeed credited for the role. Wayne, in particular, earned praise from Howard for what he brought to the table...Hey, if Howard hadn't said anything most of wouldn't be the wiser, which goes to show that...well, Pascal ain't needed. Disney, you can go ahead and cancel his contract. Nah, it's a sign of the amount of work that's being put intothat Pascal's absence doesn't derail anything.