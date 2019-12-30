'The Irishman' What? Adam Sandler's 'Murder Mystery' Is Netflix's Most Watched Title Of 2019

Overall Ranking

Film Ranking

TV Ranking

I don't know why this news has caught so many by surprise, but for some reason it has. We've known for years that Adam Sandler's deal with Netflix has seen him putting out some real stinkers that subscribers were tuning into in droves. Sandler's comedies have routinely been at the top of Netflix's most-watched original programming, and so it stands to reason that the first decent comedy he made with them should be, too. That's right,is the Netflix champion of 2019.Netflix dropped the ranking of their most-watched programming, andis right at the top. We don't know any hard data on how many watched the reunion of Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, but it's worth taking this info with a serious dose of salt. Netflix gets their rankings "based on accounts that choose to watch two minutes or more of a title during its first 28 days on Netflix in 2019.”So let's say you flipped on, then dropped the remote and couldn't turn it off for a couple minutes, that counts as a view. I'm not saying that's what happened, because this is actually a pretty fun movie that people probably sought out, just making it clear Netflix has some pretty big caveats.I'm more disappointed by the TV rankings, which finds Ava DuVernay'sin the middle of the pack, andjust cracking the top 10. Do better, people!1) Murder Mystery2) 6 Underground3) The Incredibles 24) The Irishman5) Triple Frontier6) Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile7) The Highwaymen8) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse9) Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 210) Secret Obsession1) Stranger Things 32) The Witcher3) The Umbrella Academy4) Dead to Me5) You Season 26) When They See Us7) Unbelievable8) Sex Education9) 13 Reasons Why Season 310) Raising Dion