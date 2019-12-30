12/30/2019
'The Irishman' What? Adam Sandler's 'Murder Mystery' Is Netflix's Most Watched Title Of 2019
I don't know why this news has caught so many by surprise, but for some reason it has. We've known for years that Adam Sandler's deal with Netflix has seen him putting out some real stinkers that subscribers were tuning into in droves. Sandler's comedies have routinely been at the top of Netflix's most-watched original programming, and so it stands to reason that the first decent comedy he made with them should be, too. That's right, Murder Mystery is the Netflix champion of 2019.
Netflix dropped the ranking of their most-watched programming, and Murder Mystery is right at the top. We don't know any hard data on how many watched the reunion of Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, but it's worth taking this info with a serious dose of salt. Netflix gets their rankings "based on accounts that choose to watch two minutes or more of a title during its first 28 days on Netflix in 2019.”
So let's say you flipped on Murder Mystery, then dropped the remote and couldn't turn it off for a couple minutes, that counts as a view. I'm not saying that's what happened, because this is actually a pretty fun movie that people probably sought out, just making it clear Netflix has some pretty big caveats.
I'm more disappointed by the TV rankings, which finds Ava DuVernay's When They See Us in the middle of the pack, and Raising Dion just cracking the top 10. Do better, people!
Overall Ranking
1) Murder Mystery
2) Stranger Things 3
3) 6 Underground
4) The Incredibles 2
5) The Irishman
6) The Witcher
7) Triple Frontier
8) Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile
9) The Umbrella Academy
10) The Highwaymen
Film Ranking
1) Murder Mystery
2) 6 Underground
3) The Incredibles 2
4) The Irishman
5) Triple Frontier
6) Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile
7) The Highwaymen
8) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
9) Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
10) Secret Obsession
TV Ranking
1) Stranger Things 3
2) The Witcher
3) The Umbrella Academy
4) Dead to Me
5) You Season 2
6) When They See Us
7) Unbelievable
8) Sex Education
9) 13 Reasons Why Season 3
10) Raising Dion