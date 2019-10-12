'The Grudge' NSFW Trailer: Andrea Riseborough And John Cho Face A Vengeful Ghost

is by no means your typical reboot/sequel...rebootquel? Nicolas Pesce's supernatural horror is a continuation of the hit 2004 movie that starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, which was itself an American remake of the 2002 J-horror film. The interesting twist is that it takes place concurrent to the 2004 movie, so how these events will bleed over could prove interesting. I mean, why add that little wrinkle and not do anything with it?Leading the way is Andrea Riseborough, who has been on a roll lately with her performances in, and. She plays a detective who encounters a home cursed by a ghost with a serious need for revenge. The film also stars Demian Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, and Jacki Weaver.While Pesce has become a favorite of genre fans with filmsand, it's producer Sam Raimi that could drive a lot of fans to look at this as more than just another reboot.SYNOPSIS:opens January 3rd 2020.