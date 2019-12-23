'The Gentlemen' Trailer: Matthew McConaughey Is A Drug Kingpin In Guy Ritchie's Crime Comedy

After directing a pair ofmovies, afilm, and even a Disney blockbuster, Guy Ritchie is getting back to his roots with. The star-studded film brings Ritchie back to the British crime films of his early career, and it looks like he and the cast are having a blast.In true Ritchie fashion, the film has an impeccable ensemble playing loads of colorful, and very shady, underworld figures. Matthew McConaughey leads the way as Mickey Pearson, who has built a “highly profitable marijuana empire”, but is seeking a way to cash out. When others learn of this, they swoop in to try and take by force what he built.The ensemble includes' Henry Golding as Dry Eye, who is treated to a very suggestive story that ends violently; Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, and's Michelle Dockery join in the fun. Expect lots of murder but also plenty of jokes to lighten the mood.hits theaters on January 24th 2020.