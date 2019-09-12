'The Conjuring 3' Title And Synopsis Teases The Devil's Handiwork

So now thathas proven Ed & Lorraine Warren's daughter can't stay out of paranormal trouble just like her parents, it's time to return to the franchise proper with. New Line has revealed the sequel's official title, and it's a good one:. Might the Warrens be clashing with the ultimate evil himself?Probably not, since these films tend to be based on the Warrens' real-life case files. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as paranormal investigators Ed & Lorraine Warren, and the story centers on one of the first cases in U.S. history where a murder suspect used demonic possession as a criminal defense.Here's the synopsis:This will be the first movie in thefranchise not to be directed by James Wan, who is way too busy with other projects at this point. He's handed the reins over to Michael Chaves, who directedspinoff. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, writer on Aquaman and The Conjuring 2, will handle the script.opens September 11th 2020.