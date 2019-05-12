'The Boys' Season 2 Trailer Promises Bigger, Bloodier, Crazier Action

Just as comics such asandtook the traditional superhero narratives and seriously fucked with them, we're seeing adaptations of those groundbreaking comics change the TV landscape, as well. The first season of HBO'sis absolutely on fire, but over at Amazon they're entering a second season ofthat promises to be pretty hot, as well. And also pretty damn messy.The opening image of the privately-deranged, publicly heroic Homelander arriving on the scene like a blood-soaked Superman says a lot about this twisted series. Karl Urban is back as Billy the Butcher, who delivers his own brand of chaos to do what he thinks is right, namely exposing those phony supes for who they are. That also means more violence, more Terror the Bulldog (woot!!), tons of gore, some nasty milk-tasting, more gore, and Giancarlo Esposito. There can never be enough Giancarlo Esposito. I'm also pretty stoked to see what happens when The Female throws down with Homelander.The sheer amount of stuff that happened in season one's finale makes this next one all the more exciting. The powerful hero-making substance Compound V was exposed to the public; Butcher discovered that his wife and child, born from a sexual assault by Homelander, are both alive; A-Train gets his ass kicked by Starlight and suffers a heart attack; Hughie, Mother's Milk, The Female, and Frenchie are forced to go on the run, and that's just a part of it.Joining Urban are Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Antony Starr, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capon, Chace Crawford, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, and Jessie T. Usher, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg back running things.season 2 hits Amazon in 2020. Just a note, the trailer has been getting pulled from some outlets. If that happens here I'll take this down and repost when a new one arrives, probably this weekend at Brazil's CCXP.