'The Batman' Casts Peter Sarsgaard, Maybe As Two-Face?

Gotham City just got a new resident: acclaimed actor Peter Sarsgaard. The Batman director Matt Reeves tweeted a GIF of Sarsgaard, captioned "“Oh… Hi, Peter… ????" followed by a bat insignia, which is usually his way of making these announcements. The big question is...who is he playing?
THR speculates Sarsgaard could be a corrupt cop named Wasserman, or maybe a district attorney. Sure, the D.A. thing sounds about right, but not just any D.A. Fans have begun to speculate that Sarsgaard has been cast as District Attorney Harvey Dent aka the villain Two-Face.Oh... Hi, Peter... 🦇 pic.twitter.com/GsS2ktuWxE— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) December 6, 2019
Interestingly, Sarsgaard's wife is Maggie Gyllenhaal, who you may recall starred as Rachel Dawes in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, and it's her death at the hands of Joker that drives Dent to go insane become Two-Face. Furthermore, Gyllenhaal dropped this Instagram photo of Sarsgaard where he's halfway through a clean shave, given rise to the Two-Face rumors because Dent's face is half disfigured.
Makes sense to me, and Sarsgaard has a penchant for playing really diabolical characters. He would be joining Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis. The Batman opens June 25th 2021.