'The Assistant' Trailer: Julia Garner Faces Workplace Abuse From A Weinstein-esque Boss

Issues of workplace discrimination and abuses of power by powerful media moguls won't only be covered by, but by a host of other films in the coming months.will cover much of the same territory and draws inspiration from the downfall of Harvey Weinstein, once among the most powerful men in Hollywood until allegations of sexual abuse and rape surfaced, helping to give rise to the #MeToo movement.Written and directed by Kitty Green,features the always-terrific Julia Garner () in the lead role, playing a young woman with dreams of becoming a movie producer. Her goals seem to be on track when she lands a job as a movie mogul's assistant, only to face harassment and abuse at every turn. The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen, Makenzie Leigh, and Kristine Froseth.SYNOPSIS:opens on January 31st 2020.