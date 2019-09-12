The Amazons Of Themyscira May Be Getting A 'Wonder Woman' Spinoff





Ela não irá dirigir, mas trabalhará na produção executiva! Sem maiores detalhes. https://t.co/8Dv9be8llB Sim @PattyJenks confirmou que a WB desenvolve um filme focado nas Amazonas!Ela não irá dirigir, mas trabalhará na produção executiva! Sem maiores detalhes. #MulherMaravilha1984 December 8, 2019

It may have beento be the first $1B hit for the DCEU, but it waswhere things started to turn around for Warner Bros. The Internet is still buzzing over yesterday's trailer for sequel, but if a new rumor is true there may be a lot more Amazonian ass-kicking on the way.According to Brazilian journalist Miguel Morales, aspinoff may be in the works centered on the Amazonians from her home island of Themyscira. Morales says it was confirmed by Patty Jenkins, who will exec-produce the film...This actually makes a lot of sense, and I'm surprised it hasn't been announced before. Warner Bros. is already developing ansequel, titled, that will have horror elements. Aspinoff following the wildly popular Amazonians is even more logical. Anything that might give us more of badass Robin Wright as Antiope is fine with me. And no dudes getting in the way! All kick-ass ladies on horseback with swords and arrows in this joint. I'm down for it.If this turns out to be true, expect Warner Bros. to confirm it soon.