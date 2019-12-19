'Tenet' Trailer: Christopher Nolan's Reveals His Ambitious Time-Bending Espionage Film

What's worse than a nuclear holocaust? I don't know, but John David Washington is trying to stop it in Christopher Nolan's super-secret film,. He's been keeping quiet on any concrete details, and even upon viewing the new trailer it's hard to tell exactly what's going on. But this is Nolan we're talking about here, so expect it to be huge.What begins as an espionage film apparently spans many different genres, according to recent statements made by Nolan. Judging by this footage, look for elements of(rumored to have a story connection),, and perhaps even. Time travel and memory are clearly big pieces of the puzzle. This is a far cry from what he did with 2017's excellent WWII filmThis is a huge production, the most ambitious of Nolan's career with a budget of over $225M and shooting locations in seven different countries. Those who attend certain IMAX showing ofwill get an extended 70mm preview, as well.Also starring Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Clémence Poésy, and Dimple Kapadia,opens on July 17th 2020.