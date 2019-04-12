Sundance 2020 Lineup Includes Films By Viggo Mortensen, Dee Rees, Justin Simien, Julie Taymor, And More

It's perhaps the perfect time that Sundance decided to drop their 2020 festival slate today. Not only did I get my confirmation to return for the eighth year in a row, but with more awards being revealed it's a reminder that many of the movies we are talking about right now (just to name a few) had their premieres at the previous Sundance. Such is the benefit of going to this festival year in and year out. Films such as The Farewell, The Report, and Honey Boy are in the discussion right now.And right out of the gate there are 118 feature films being announced today, with more to surely come. There are some big ones in here, too, including, the long-awaited followup from Beasts of the Southern Wild director Benh Zeitlin;, which is written, directed, and starring Viggo Mortensen;, the new film fromdirector Carlos Lopez Estrada, anddirector Dee Rees returns with. We will also see the world premiere of, theremake led by Will Ferrel and Julia Louis Dreyfus.director Justin Simien returns with horor-satire, which will be among the Opening Night premieres. That first day will also include a new documentary on Taylor Swift, if you're into that sort of thing.Right off the bat I've taken an interest in, which stars Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Benedict Wong, and Bill Skarsgård.There are also new films from Miranda July, Julie Taymor, Haifaa al-Mansour, and many more. Woof, I'm exhausted already. Check out the list below!The Sundance Film Festival runs from January 23rd-February 2nd.