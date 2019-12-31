12/31/2019
Skywalker Saga Characters Could Show Up In 'The Mandalorian' Season 2
One of the things I love most about The Mandalorian is that its tentacles run deep into Star Wars lore, but mostly stays away from the Skywalker Saga. Instead, it leans into plotlines established by Dave Filoni in The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels series. However, going into the second season, which we know will arrive sometime in Fall 2020, we could be seeing some familiar faces from the big screen trilogies show up.
This info comes from Deadline, which sources "insiders" who say The Mandalorian season two will include “several established characters” from the Skywalker Saga.
What does this mean, exactly? Hopefully, it doesn't mean appearances from Luke Skywalker, Leia, or Han Solo. The Mandalorian takes place shortly after events of Revenge of the Jedi, meaning those characters would be much younger than the actors playing them are now. The only way this would work is if they are seen in hologram or maybe heard over a transmission. Recasting them with different actors is out of the question. I have a feeling, given the Gamorrean tease by creator Jon Favreau, what it means is an appearance by Jabba the Hutt and those associated with the criminal underworld. Perhaps even Darth Maul?