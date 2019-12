Say Bye-Bye To Marvel Television As It Finally Shuts Down

This will come as a shock to no one who has been paying attention the last few months, but Marvel Television is no more. The small-screen arm of Marvel Entertainment that gave rise to, Marvel Netflix, andis ceasing all production and joining Marvel Studios under the supervision of Kevin Feige.Like I said, this surprises nobody. The writing has been on the wall ever since Feige took over full creative control and began launching live-action Marvel shows for Disney+ that he says are the first-ever to be connected to the MCU . That comment alone could've told you how he felt about what Marvel TV had been up to.The final shows under the Jeph Loeb-era of Marvel TV will be Hulu's animated shows such asandis already on hold), as well as live-action series Helstrom which I think many are expecting to evolve into a limited event series. Loeb will remain on board during the transition, but with layoffs coming I wouldn't be surprised if he's on the list.andare in production on their final seasons now. I guess all of this means Agent Coulson is still dead in the MCU, and we'll never get to see the Old Lace vs. Thanos showdown we've been hoping for. [ THR