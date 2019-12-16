12/16/2019
Quentin Tarantino Says He's "Steering Away" From His R-Rated 'Star Trek' Film
Quentin Tarantino fans have been plagued by the thought Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was his ninth feature film, with plans for him to retire after number 10. With only one more movie to go, it was unfathomable his career would end on an R-rated Star Trek film, but that's exactly what we've been hearing about for months. Tarantino wouldn't really end things on a sci-fi franchise movie, would he? Well, based on an interview with Consequence of Sound, Star Trek is becoming less likely by the day...
“I think I’m steering away from Star Trek, but I haven’t had an official conversation with those guys yet. In a strange way, it seems like this movie, Hollywood, would be my last. So, I’ve kind of taken the pressure off myself to make that last big voilà kind of statement.”
With Paramount hiring Noah Hawley to direct the fourth Star Trek movie, the chances are slim Tarantino will wait around to put his spin on the franchise.
Tarantino's statement there is interesting, and he's right. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is such a huge, sprawling love letter, encompassing so much of Tarantino's love of cinema and fantasy, that it would make a perfect button to his career...
"I mean to such a degree there was a moment when I was writing and went, “Should I do this now? Should I do something else? Is this the 10th one?” No, no don’t stop the planets from aligning, what are you, Galactus? If the Earth is saying do it, do it. Not that it was an argument, but a little thought, like, “Well, if I’m gonna go out like Max Ophüls style, Lola Montez, this is it, and if It’s not good, then all my other work is trash, alright.” This would have been the one. But in a weird way, it actually kind of freed me up. I mean, I have no idea what the story of the next one’s going to be. I don’t even have a clue."
Might I suggest Kill Bill 3, sir? Tarantino's been talking about this recently, but when I met him a couple of weeks ago while in Hollywood, the only movie I asked him about was Kill Bill 3. His exact words were "I'm thinking about it! I have ideas!" Not a promise by any means, and no different than the shit he's been saying for years, but I'm happy to do my part to keep him talking about a sequel.