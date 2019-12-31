Pop! Obsession: 'The Mandalorian' Gives Us The Werner Herzog Funko We've Always Wanted

I've already bought up the entire first of Funkos for The Mandalorian, and now, just days after the season came to an end, the second wave is already available for pre-order! Have they not a single care in the world for my limited bank account? Because obviously there's no way to ignore these latest Pops, especially when Werner Herzog's The Client is one of them.
How else are you ever going to get a Werner Herzog Funko? They aren't doing a Jack Reacher line anytime soon.
The common wave includes The Mandalorian in his new beskar metal armor, plus the cool-as-shit Heavy Infantry Mandalorian, Carl Weathers' Greef Karga, the Flametrooper, The Armorer, The Client, and more. Those are available for pre-order right now from our friends at Entertainment Earth. You can click on ANY of the included links to get those in your collection. Doing so helps us out tremendously, and at zero cost to you!
Exclusives include a Mandalorian/IG-11 two-pack, a Mandalorian w/ flame, a Trandoshan thug, and a Mandalorian Death Watch figure which I'll be hitting up Gamestop to find. He looks badass. Get yours now by clicking on the links below!
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Pop! Vinyl Figure
Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Armorer Pop! Vinyl Figure
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Deluxe Pop! Vinyl Figure
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Covert Pop! Vinyl Figure
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Offworld Jawa Pop! Vinyl Figure
Star Wars Mandalorian Incinerator Trooper Pop! Vinyl Figure
Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Client Pop! Vinyl Figure
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Greef Karga Pop! Vinyl Figure
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Heavy Infantry Pop! Vinyl Figure
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Q9-Zero Pop! Vinyl Figure