12/04/2019
Pop! Obsession: The Baby Yoda Funkos Are Ready For Preorder!!
He's cute, he's tiny, he's green, he's cuddly, he's Baby Yoda! Officially known as "The Child", the little womprat has stolen all of our hearts, whether you've seen an episode of The Mandalorian or not. I mean, he's freakin' unavoidable. And yet, official merchandise has been pretty shitty. Disney kept most of it at baby, thankfully, to preserve the secret but now that time is up and Funko is giving us what we all want.
That's right, the Baby Yoda Funko Pops are coming. Not in time for Christmas or anything, but next spring? Ehhhhh, that'll have to do. At least Funko is giving us two versions right off the bat, a standard Pop! Vinyl and a giant 10-inch figure that might be pretty close to actual size, right? Give or take a few inches.
You can get all of your Baby Yoda needs met by our friends at Entertainment Earth. They have the widest selection of Funko! merchandise anywhere and the best deals on the Internet. Click on the below links and make a purchase, and it also helps us keep the lights on at zero cost to you. We love all of our sponsors but we are really fond of Entertainment Earth and the way they help all of us keep up with our fandoms. Give them a look and see for yourself.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child 10-Inch Pop!
Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Pop! Vinyl Figure