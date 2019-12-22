12/22/2019
Podcast: The Rise of Skywalker! What Worked, What Didn't, Rey's Story, And More
If there was anything that could get Cinema Royale back to doing full episodes, it was the end of the Skywalker Saga! The Punch Drunk Critics, Travis Hopson and John Nolan breakdown Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, what worked, what didn't, what we think of Rey's story, and so much more!
