12/16/2019
Phil Lord & Chris Miller Teaming With 'Ready Or Not' Directors For A "Bear-Driven Horror Comedy"
At this point, we should know to give Phil Lord and Chris Miller the benefit of the doubt. They've managed to make gold from concepts most would've thrown away, including The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street, the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. And so when we hear they're developing a horror-comedy featuring bears, we oughta just sit back and trust in them.
THR reports Lord & Miller will team up with Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (collectively known as Radio Silence) for a horror-comedy described as “ a unique bear-driven horror comedy — with heart.” Okay, sure. That sounds right up their alley. Based on a script by Jimmy Warden, the film is being billed as Good Boys meets The Revenant which sounds pretty damned amazing.
Not much else is known, but do we really need to? Ready or Not was one of the most enjoyable horrors of the year, and we already know what Lord & Miller can do. Kinda hard not to be excited about this one.