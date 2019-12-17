12/17/2019
'Onward' Trailer: Chris Pratt & Tom Holland Are Elves On An Emotional Journey
Chris Pratt and Tom Holland are together again! No, it's not the Spider-Man/Star-Lord teamup you may have been hoping for, but the Infinity War duo are teaming up for something that looks nearly as fun, and definitely more emotional. Why? Because the movie is Onward, and it's from those geniuses at Pixar, who know how to create a big, epic journey that tugs at the heartstrings.
Directed by Dan Scanlon, Onward stars Pratt and Holland as teenage elf brothers Barley and Ian, who road trip through a suburban fantasy world. Their goal: to find a way to connect with their father, who died when they were too young to remember him.
The film features the voices of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Lena Waithe, Bonnie Hunt, and Ali Wong.
SYNOPSIS: This spring, Ian & Barley’s quest beginneth. Watch the new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Onward now. Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind “Monsters University.” “Onward” releases in theaters on March 6, 2020.
Check out the trailer below followed by more character posters.