'No Time To Die' Teaser Gives Possible First Look At Rami Malek's Villain

If you've been itching for some new footage from the next James Bond film,, the wait won't be long. The first full trailer will drop on Wednesday, and it's been teased with a brief 14-second promo that you can watch below.This will be the fifth and likely final turn for Daniel Craig as James Bond, having begun with 2006's. This latest outing finds Bond an ex-super spy having retired to Jamaica, only to be brought back into the action by his old CIA friend Felix Leiter, who needs securing the rescue of a kidnapped scientist. This turns out to be deadlier than Bond expected, as a he faces" a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."That villain will be played by Oscar winner Rami Malek, and it's possible we get a look at him in this teaser's final shot, behind a mask and a thick layer of glass. Seems excessive and flamboyant, two traits perfectly suited for Bond villains.We get to see a lot here in just a short few seconds: motorcycle jumps in exotic lands, possibly Ana de Armas' character Paloma firing off twin barrels, and I think that's Lashana Lynch as the current 007 raising up her sunglasses from the passenger seat.I'm pumped. How are you feeling about the return of James Bond?Directed by Cary Fukunaga,opens April 8th 2020.