New 'Fast & Furious: Spy Racers' Clips Promise High-Octane Action In Animated Form

Considering how themovies have evolved over the years, it was inevitable they'd become a cartoon. The logic and gravity-defying stunts they pull off are perfect for the animated world, and that brings us to the upcoming Netflix series,, which takes the high-octane action of the big screen and delivers it to a younger audience.The series follows Tony Toretto (Tyler Posey), the young cousin of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto. Looking to combine the street racing and international flair of the movies, the show follows Tony as “he and his friends are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate SH1FT3R, an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization bent on world domination.”Most of the franchise's primary creative team are back as exec-producers, including Diesel (who will also have cameos), Neal H. Moritz, and Chris Morgan. Tim Hedrick (​) and Bret Haaland (​​) are acting as showrunners.Four new clips have dropped, and they mostly focus on the SH1FT3R team which includes Layla Gray (Camille Ramsey), a notable underground racer who works for SH1FT3R; Frostee Benson (Luke Youngblood), a 13-year old tech genius; Echo (Charlet Chung), a master artist and natural spy; Cisco Renaldo (Jorge Diaz), the muscle and the sweetheart of the crew.actress Renée Elise Goldsberry voices Ms. Nowhere, the team’s secret agent liaison; Vin Diesel's daughter Similce Diesel is Frostee’s younger sister Sissy; Manish Dayal is Shashi Dhar, leader of SH1FT3R.hits Netflix on December 26th.