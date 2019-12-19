Netflix Is Launching A Second 'Masters Of The Universe' Animated Series

Because oneseries (and a She-Ra series) isn't enough, Netflix is ready to drop one more on us. Netflix has announced the CG-animated series, which is not to be confused with Kevin Smith's anime seriesHere is the show's synopsis: On the planet of Eternia, a young lost prince discovers the powers of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe! The classic battle between He-Man and evil Skeletor rages to new heights as both hero and villain forge new and mighty teams. A new generation of heroes fighting for the fate of us all. In the end, who will become Master of the Universe?The new series will be exec-produced by Adam Bonnett (), and is just a small part of a He-Man revival going on right now. There's still a live-action movie in the works starring Noah Centineo, Mattel is launching a new line of toys next year, plus an upcoming comic book. That's a lot of He-Man, and if we're lucky, also a lot of Stinkor.