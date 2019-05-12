'Mulan' Trailer: Disney's Warrior Princess Is Braver Than Any Man

If you had a Disney animated favorite growing up the chances are a blast of nostalgia is soon to be coming your way. Withandproving these live-action remakes are not not only popular at the box office but well-received critically, it bodes extremely well for the arrival ofBased on the 1998 classic that gave Disney its first Asian "princess",stars Liu Yifei as the woman who hid her gender so as to enlist in the Imperial Army and fight in place of her ailing father. Mulan's exploits would become the stuff of legend, proving that a woman could be as tough and brave as any man.Behind the camera is's Niki Caro, promising a martial arts epic on a huge scale and without the musical aspects of the animated version. The cast includes two of China's greatest action stars, Donnie Yen and Jet Li, along with Gong Li, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Tzi Ma, Jimmy Wong, Utkarsh Ambudka, and Rosalind Chao.SYNOPSIS:opens on March 27th 2020.