12/04/2019
Marvel/Hulu Fires 'Tigra & Dazzler' Showrunner And Writing Team Over Creative Differences
So things have gone haywire in the production of Marvel/Hulu's adult-skewing animated comedy series Tigra & Dazzler Show. According to THR, the entire writing staff including showrunner Erica Rivinoja (of Girls Trip notoriety) have been fired over creative difference. Those must've been some Hellified differences. Damn.
The timing couldn't be worse. The series, one of four adult-themed animated shows launched recently by Marvel and Hulu, was 15 weeks into a 20-week production schedule, and will now go on delay will a new showrunner and writing staff is hired. Basically, the whole thing will be starting over from scratch. It's unclear what the nature of the differences were, but it's said to have little to do with the creative shuffling over at Marvel TV which has seen Kevin Feige take control over the small-screen side of the MCU.
Tigra & Dazzler is notable for having Chelsea Handler on board as exec-producer and one of the lead voices. It centers on the feline Avenger and disco X-Man as "two woke superheroes and best friends" living among other super-powered folks in L.A. It and the three other animated shows, Hit-Monkey, MODOK, and Howard the Duck , will eventually crossover into another series titled The Offenders. All is good on the other animated shows, which are all that remain of Marvel TV other than the final seasons of Runaways and Agents of SHIELD, and the upcoming series Helstrom.