Marvel Studios Is Already Working On 'What If?' Season Two Episodes

While the MCU is set to expand with Disney+ shows WandaVision, Hawkeye, Loki, and more, perhaps the most exciting new series technically won't have any impact on the Avengers as we know them. At least...we don't think it will. What If? is based on the classic Marvel Comics series which explored alternate reality versions of major storylines and popular characters. So, for instance, if you wanted to see Spider-Man as The Punisher, that was where you'd turn. It's a show that promises to be fun and imaginative, and Kevin Feige's excitement for it is felt in a recent interview with Buzzfeed Brasil.
“I’m very happy that we’re doing a ‘What If?’ series for Disney+ right now, and I’ve seen most of them,” said Feige. “We have 10 [episodes] for Season 1 and we’re already working on the next 10 for Season 2.”
Feige even has a favorite episode already, and it's the one with Peggy Carter picking up the shield of Captain America...
“I’m excited for people to see that [episode],” Feige said. “I’m excited to see the finished version of that, and I”m excited for the world to see it.”
What If? season one hits Disney+ in summer 2021, so we've still got a long wait. However, if season 2 is already in development we may not have to wait long between seasons.
Conversamos com Kevin Feige, sobre o novo filme do The Eternals, da Viúva Negra e quando finalmente teremos um novo (e bom) filme dos X-Men. pic.twitter.com/vpRd7GaOyZ— BuzzFeed Brasil (@BuzzFeedBrasil) December 18, 2019