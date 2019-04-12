12/04/2019
Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' Takes Top Prize From NYFCC
It's been two days of somewhat expected New York dominance for Martin Scorsese's The Irishman. One day after winning Best Film from the NY-based National Board of Review, Scorsese and Netflix's mobster drama has been awarded Best Picture by the New York Film Critics Circle.
This is another huge win for Netflix which recently saw Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story win top prize from the Gotham Awards. The streamer is on a Hell of a roll.
The NYFCC surprised some folks by awarding the Safdie Brothers the Best Director prize for another New York-set drama, Uncut Gems. Antonio Banderas won Best Actor for Pain & Glory, while Lupita Nyongo's creepy, dual performances in Us won her Best Actress. Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood got some love with a Best Screenplay victory.
The full list of winners is below:
Best Picture: “The Irishman”
Best Director: Benny and Josh Safdie, “Uncut Gems”
Best Screenplay: Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”
Best Actress: Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”
Best Actor: Antonio Banderas, “Pain & Gory”
Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” and “Little Women”
Best Supporting Actor: Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
Best Cinematography: “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”
Best Animated Feature: “I Lost My Body”
Best Non-Fiction Film: “Honeyland”
Best Foreign Language Film: “Parasite”
Best First Film: “Atlantics”
Special Award: Randy Newman