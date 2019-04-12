Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' Takes Top Prize From NYFCC

It's been two days of somewhat expected New York dominance for Martin Scorsese's. One day after winning Best Film from the NY-based National Board of Review, Scorsese and Netflix's mobster drama has been awarded Best Picture by the New York Film Critics Circle.This is another huge win for Netflix which recently saw Noah Baumbach'swin top prize from the Gotham Awards. The streamer is on a Hell of a roll.The NYFCC surprised some folks by awarding the Safdie Brothers the Best Director prize for another New York-set drama,. Antonio Banderas won Best Actor for, while Lupita Nyongo's creepy, dual performances inwon her Best Actress. Quentin Tarantino'sgot some love with a Best Screenplay victory.The full list of winners is below: