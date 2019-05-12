'Lost In Space' Season 2 Trailer: The Robinsons Are More Lost Than Ever And Minus Their Robot

Netflix has a little something for everybody, but a huge part of their rapid growth and success has been its appeal to sci-fi fans. A key part of that was the overwhelming response to the first season of. With each episode boasting visual effects of a Hollywood movie, the series made the Robinson clan relevant to a new generation of fans. And now they're back for season two and more lost than ever.The new trailer forseason two finds the Robinsons stranded on a mysterious ocean world without their trusty Robot, and a dangerous plan to make their spaceship into a sailing vessel. Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio, and Parker Posey all return along with showrunner Zack Estrin.SYNOPSIS:season two hits Netflix on December 24th.