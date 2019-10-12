'Like A Boss' NSFW Trailer: Business Is About To Pick Up For Rose Byrne And Tiffany Haddish

Individually, Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, and Salma Hayek are all very funny. Together, they should make for a hilarious trio well worth the price of admission, or at least that's what the new NSFW trailer forhopes to convince you of. I'm not sold.Directed by Miguel Arteta,stars Byrne and Haddish as business partners in a failing cosmetics company, only for Hayek's powerful industry titan to swoop in with an offer they can't refuse.Maybe it's the stale comedic idea that successful women must always be at one another's throats, but something about this feels very outdated. Well, except for Billy Porter who is probably going to steal all of this thing. The rest of the cast includes Ari Graynor, Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St. Clair and Karan Soni.SYNOPSIS: Best friends Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) are living their best lives running their own cosmetics company they’ve built from the ground up. Unfortunately, they’re in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a big buyout offer from a notorious titan of the cosmetics industry Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) proves too tempting to pass up, putting Mel and Mia’s lifelong friendship in jeopardy. The beauty business is about to get ugly.opens January 10th 2020.