Kevin Feige On 'Eternals' Impact On The MCU, Says Next Master Plan Is "Well Underway"

If you're looking for the next major super team which the MCU will revolve around,is a pretty good bet. Marvel has been keeping a tight lid on any info about the film, which has indie filmmaker Chloe Zhao () on board to direct and a star-studded, versatile cast led by Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, and more. It has a lot of people excited, most of all Kevin Feige who couldn't keep from talking about the film's major role in Marvel's Phase 4 plans.Feige opened up aboutwhile attending last weekend's CCXP in Brazil, which is quickly catching up to Comic-Con as the place for big pop culture breaking news. He says right the idea was to do something "different" with this film, and that meant expanding the scope withThe film will coverIf you know anything about The Eternals, that doesn't seem so far-fetched. The alien race of near-immortals were created by the godlike Celestials an as evolutionary offshoot defending all of humanity. So yeah, pretty epic and definitely cosmic.The hiring of Zhao, while pre-dating Martin Scorsese's inflammatory rhetoric that Marvel films aren't cinema, nevertheless seems like a direct answer to such critiques when described by Feige...Feige said.And rest assured, there will be some kind of encounter with the Avengers at a future date, which Feige expertly teased...Feige teased.opens on November 6th 2020.