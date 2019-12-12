12/12/2019
Josh Gad And Friends Push Daisy Ridley For 'The Rise Of Skywalker' Spoilers
The last few days have seen a lot of back-biting about The Last Jedi, as if that will somehow make people want to see The Rise of Skywalker even more. So it's good to have something Star Wars related that is just simple, easy fun. A couple of years ago, before we had seen The Last Jedi, Josh Gad and Daisy Ridley did a funny bit where he tried to get her to spill story secrets. Well, Gad is at it again, and he's brought some of his Disney friends.
In the latest attempt, Gad comes right at Ridley again with the question that is STILL on everyone's mind: Who are Rey's parents? Of course, she shoots him down, and so Gad calls on Disney pals Anna Kendrick, Sterling K. Brown, Awkwafina, Kumail Nanjiani, The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano, Tina Fey, Tom Holland, Brian Tyree Henry, and so many more. This must've been a blast to shoot.
So check it out, have a laugh, and then maybe we'll get some answers on December 20th.