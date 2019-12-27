Jon Favreau Teases 'The Mandalorian' Return Date, And A Possible New Character

The Mandalorian's first season came to an exciting conclusion today, teasing a new status quo and an exciting season two. If you're like me, the wait for more is going to be rough, but at least we have an idea of when our favorite bounty hunter and Baby Yoda will be back. Creator JonT Favreau took to Twitter and revealed that season two will arrive in Fall 2020.
Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019
Favreau doesn't go into details, but the image of a nearly-nude Gamorrean could tell us something. I mean, why not give us a shot of Pedro Pascal's Mandalorian? Or of the meme-factory known as Baby Yoda aka The Child? Why a friggin' Gamorrean? The race of husky, brutish pig creatures are most notable as guards for Jabba the Hutt. Could Favreau be teasing the arrival of Jabba or another of the Hutt clan? Given the Hutts are fixtures of the criminal underworld it's probably just a matter of time before Mando runs afoul of them.
