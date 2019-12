Johnny Galecki To Produce 'Vacation' Series 'The Griswolds' For HBO Max

Does anybody want to see the Griswolds of National Lampoon fame when they're not on vacation? Speaking solely for myself, the answer is "Hell no", but HBO has other ideas. They're teaming with's Johnny Galecki, one of the many actors who played Rusty, on a new comedy series for HBO Max.There aren't a ton of details yet, but we do know that Galecki will produce, a single-camera comedy which will take a look at the Griswolds when they're at home, rather than on one of their doomed vacation trips. Galecki was the third actor to play son Rusty Griswold, starring in 1989's. It was preceded by the classicin 1983, and the less-funny but still pretty good sequel, 1985's. A fourth film followed with 1997's, then in 2015 we got a soft reboot simply-titled. Chevy Chase and Beverly D'angelo featured in the first four movies as Clark and Ellen Griswold, then had cameos in the final movie.Since HBO Max doesn't even launch until May it's way too early to know more. But I have to assume that Galecki is involved as more than just a producer, right? Perhaps it'll follow Rusty as he plays the accident-prone patriarch of his own family? Maybe there will be a complete reimagining of the Griswold clan, recasting the Clark Griswold role for the first time? Doubtful Chase can be convinced to return at this point, and I don't know if anybody can play the role better than he did. [ THR