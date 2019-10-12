12/10/2019
John Boyega Says He Felt "Iffy" About Choices Made In 'The Last Jedi'
It's kinda crazy, but with The Rise of Skywalker, the end of the entire Skywalker Saga, just days away and people are still asking about The Last Jedi. Seriously?? Two years not enough to get away from that shit yet? Apparently not, because Hypebeast decided now is a good time to get John Boyega to pile on Rian Johnson's divisive film, and pile on he does...
“‘The Force Awakens’ I think was the beginning of something quite solid, ‘The Last Jedi’ if I’m being honest I’d say that was feeling a bit iffy for me,” Boyega said. “I didn’t necessarily agree with a lot of the choices in that and that’s something that spoke to Mark [Hamill] a lot about and we had conversations about it. And it was hard for all of us, because we were separated.”
Oh damn, okay, John. Sounds like he and Mark Hamill bonded over their mutual dislike of the film. Boyega elaborates on his point by talking about the decision to split Finn away from his pals Rey and Poe Dameron...
“I guess the original ‘Star Wars’ films there was much more of a trio feel where it was essentially about Luke’s journey, but Han and Leia there was a strong dynamic, which I think, I don’t know how quickly we’re going to be able to establish that longterm dynamic with [‘Episode] Nine,’. But if it’s exploring that dynamic, then that would be cool. I do feel even after three films still, we don’t know them as much as we got to know Han, Luke, Leia. And maybe that’s a great opportunity to get to know them a little bit more.”
All that said, Boyega still isn't down with those who can't simply have criticisms of The Last Jedi, but turn the conversation toxic with hateful rhetoric...
“The rest of the fandom, even when they have problems with it, it’s discussed in a very cordial way, in a fun way. But when it gets toxic, when no one’s listening and then I say one thing and then it becomes an attack, come on man, I can tell you lot ain’t never had no real fight before. You call that an attack?”
Trust me, The Rise of Skywalker is going to bring out the worst in so-called Star Wars fans, too. Everybody has an idea how this epic story should end and chances are most of them aren't going to get what they want.